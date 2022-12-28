Images: 2022 Associated Press Photos of the Year
See the best national and international photos of 2022 from Associated Press photojournalists
King Charles III and members of the Royal family follow behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and scepter, as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey after her State Funeral, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen died on Sept. 8 at 96.
Associated Press
Vehicles rest on a bridge in Pittsburgh following its collapse on Jan. 28, 2022. Rescuers had to rappel nearly 150 feet (45 meters), while others formed a human chain to help rescue people from a dangling bus.
Associated Press
A protester sits at the desk of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe after storming his office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on July 13, 2022. The protesters demanded Wickremesinghe's resignation following the departure of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country amid the economic crisis.
Associated Press
A youth suffering from cholera is helped upon arrival at a clinic run by Doctors Without Borders in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Oct. 27, 2022.
Associated Press
Flames engulf a chair inside a burning home as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on July 23, 2022.
Associated Press
People walk through floodwaters after heavy rainfall in Hadeja, Nigeria, on Sept 19, 2022. Nigeria is battling its worst floods in a decade.
Associated Press
A woman is baptized during the Reawaken America Tour at Cornerstone Church in Batavia, N.Y., on Aug. 12, 2022. In the version of America laid out at the Reawaken tour, Christianity is at the center of American life and institutions, it's under attack, and attendees need to fight to restore and protect the nation's Christian roots.
Associated Press
Nomadic women milk their hardy Himalayan goats that produce cashmere in the remote Kharnak village in the cold desert region of Ladakh, India, on Sept. 17, 2022.
Associated Press
Jennica Secuya swims in her mermaid suit during a mermaiding class in Mabini, Batangas province, Philippines, on May 22, 2022.
Associated Press
Migrants in a wooden boat float in the Mediterranean Sea south of the Italian island of Lampedusa on Aug. 11, 2022.
Associated Press
Ecuadorian migrants walk across the Darien Gap from Colombia into Panama, hoping to eventually reach the U.S., on Oct. 15, 2022.
Associated Press
Wind whips embers from a burning tree during a wildfire near Hemet, Calif., on Sept. 6, 2022.
Associated Press
Rescue workers observe as a Russian Orthodox believer dips into icy water during a traditional Epiphany celebration in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Jan. 18, 2022.
Associated Press
Relatives and friends attend the funeral ceremony for 4-year-old Liza, who was killed by a Russian attack along with 22 others, in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, on July 17, 2022.
Associated Press
Villagers gather during a visit by Martin Griffiths, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, in the village of Lomoputh in northern Kenya on May 12, 2022. Griffiths visited the area to see the effects of the drought which the U.N. says is a severe climate-induced humanitarian emergency in the Horn of Africa.
Associated Press
JoAnn Daniels, left, accompanied by Kayla Jones, second from right, Donell Jones, right, and other family members, takes a moment to gather her thoughts during an interview with The Associated Press about her sister Celestine Chaney, who was killed in Saturday's shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., Monday, May 16, 2022.
Associated Press
Anti-abortion advocates celebrate outside the Supreme Court in Washington on June 24, 2022, following the court's decision to end constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years.
Associated Press
Migrants wait along a border wall on Aug. 23, 2022, after crossing from Mexico near Yuma, Ariz.
Associated Press
A mother and her two daughters embrace while visiting a memorial at a town square in Uvalde, Texas, on May 31, 2022, to pay their respects to the victims killed in the previous week's elementary school shooting.
Associated Press
A steam train drives through a forest, destroyed by the bark beetle and drought, in the Harz mountains near the train station at Schierke, Germany, on Oct. 23, 2022.
Associated Press
Cadets practice with gas masks during a lesson in a bomb shelter on the first day of school at a cadet lyceum in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 1, 2022.
Associated Press
A protester carries a piece of wood simulating a weapon during a protest demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the Petion-Ville area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Oct. 3, 2022.
Associated Press
Firefighters and policemen evacuate an elderly woman from her house in Penteli, Greece, on July 19, 2022, after a large forest fire broke out northeast of Athens, fanned by high winds.
Associated Press
Anton Gladun, 22, lies on his bed at the Third City Hospital, in Cherkasy, Ukraine, on May 5, 2022. Gladun, a military medic deployed on the front lines in eastern Ukraine, lost both legs and his left arm in a mine explosion on March 27.
Associated Press
Hand crew members walk in a line to battle a wildfire near Hemet, Calif., on Sept. 6, 2022.
Associated Press
People watch a plume of smoke rise from the Matanzas supertanker base, where a deadly fire started during a thunderstorm the night before in Matanzas, Cuba, on Aug. 7, 2022.
Associated Press
A supporter of Republican nominee for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker leaves a campaign rally on Nov. 10, 2022, in Canton, Ga., as Walker's campaign gears up for a runoff with incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock.
Associated Press
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top into St. George's Chapel, in Windsor, England, Monday Sept. 19, 2022, for her committal service.
Associated Press
