Hoffman Estates to host free Martin Luther King breakfast Jan. 16

The Hoffman Estates' Cultural Awareness Commission will host its 19th annual Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast at 8 a.m. Jan. 16 at village hall, 1900 Hassell Road.

A special keynote address will be given by Hassahn Liggins, an accomplished songwriter, journalist, co-author of the book "The Soulful Parent," and the co-founder/host of the Cypher Lounge Radio program. Hassahn also is the producer and writer of the documentary film and web series, "DEMOS."

Entertainment from the Christian Tabernacle Church Praise Choir and a musical performance by singer-songwriter Char will be included.

Seating is limited, and reservations are accepted through 5 p.m. Jan. 11, or until the event is full. There is a limit of four persons per reservation. To reserve your spot, call (847) 781-2606.

Please bring a nonperishable food item or new hats and gloves to help restock the community food pantries.