Free movie screening at Wheeling library

The Indian Trails Public Library will host a free screening of the family-friendly film "Arctic Dogs" Friday. The PG-rated animated movie will be showed at 1 p.m. at the library, 355 Schoenbeck Road, Wheeling. Free tickets will be distributed 30 minutes before the program. Snacks and a take-home craft will be provided. For more details, call (847) 459-4100 ext. 316 or email kidzone@itpld.org.