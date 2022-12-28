Chicago Department of Aviation: Southwest must extend policies on reimbursements

A Southwest Airlines employee helps travelers search for bags amongst hundreds of other checked bags at baggage claim at Midway International Airport as Southwest continues to cancel thousands of flights across the country Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

The Chicago Department of Aviation has urged Southwest Airlines to "better communicate with the public and further extend its policies on reimbursements and cancellations," according to a statement released Wednesday night.

According to the statement, Southwest Airlines "has assured the CDA that every flight disruption between Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, will be considered 'controllable' and the airline will therefore reimburse 'reasonable' incidental expenses, including hotels, rental cars, meals, tickets on another airline, etc.

"For flights canceled since Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, Southwest has assured the CDA that the airline will fully refund the fare and any unused ancillary charges."

Southwest Airlines canceled 2,500 flights across the nation on Wednesday, and is expected to cancel 2,300 more Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

The CDA statement also said additional security personnel will secure the baggage claim areas at Midway Airport, where all baggage was to be "placed into a security facility."

Customers who need more information on lost or delayed bags can visit transportation.gov.