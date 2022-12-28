Buffalo Grove police release reports of calls to home where five people were killed

7-year-old Vivian Kisliak, left, 4-year-old Amilia Kisliak, right, and their mother, Vera Kisliak, center. They and two others were found fatally stabbed Nov. 30 in their Buffalo Grove home. Courtesy of Natasha Kuzmenko

Buffalo Grove police Wednesday afternoon released reports of calls to the home where Andrei Kisliak murdered his wife, his mother and two young daughters before ending his life.

The village has posted the reports on its website. The records can be found at www.vbg.org/2830acacia.

Police conducting a well-being check Nov. 30 at the family's Acacia Terrace home found the bodies of Kisliak, 39, his wife Vera, 36, his mother Lilian Kisliak, 67, and his daughters Amilia, 4, and Vivian, 7, in what Buffalo Grove police Chief Brian Budds called a "horrific" scene. All five victims suffered fatal "sharp force" injuries, authorities said.

The village included a summary in its release of the records, saying that of the calls for service involving the Kisliak family -- dating back to June 16, 2002 -- 14 were domestic in nature.

Check back for additional details.