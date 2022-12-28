Buffalo Grove police detail repeated calls to Kisliak home before murders

7-year-old Vivian Kisliak, left, 4-year-old Amilia Kisliak, right, and their mother, Vera Kisliak, center. They and two others were found fatally stabbed Nov. 30 in their Buffalo Grove home. Courtesy of Natasha Kuzmenko

Buffalo Grove police responded to 14 domestic-related calls involving the Kisliak family, the bulk of them in the months leading up to the gruesome Nov. 30 discovery of five bodies in their Acacia Terrace home, according to reports released Wednesday.

Police conducting a well-being check Nov. 30 found the bodies of Kisliak, 39, his wife Vera, 36, his mother Lilian Kisliak, 67, and his daughters Amilia, 4, and Vivian, 7, in what Buffalo Grove police Chief Brian Budds called a "horrific" scene. All five victims suffered fatal "sharp force" injuries, authorities said.

The reports released Wednesday detail repeated calls as well as attempts to help Vera, including advising her on orders of protection, divorce and child custody. Police even brought in a social worker.

The village has posted the reports on its website. The records can be found at www.vbg.org/2830acacia.

Village officials said calls for service involving the Kisliak family date back to 2002.

Of the 14 domestic calls for service, Vera Kisliak was the complainant on 10 of them. The first was on Nov. 8, 2018, with the remainder between July 11 and Sept. 30, 2022.

Andrei Kisliak was the complainant on three calls -- one in 2011 and the others in August and September of this year. A third party called in one domestic incident on Aug. 24.

Police said Andrei Kisliak was arrested twice. The most recent, for violating an order of protection, was on Sept. 30, just two months before the killings.

Records reveal six occasions, one in 2018 and the remainder in July and August 2022, when the police responses ended with referrals to social services or other relevant agencies. Police also advised Vera as far back as 2018 to pursue or consider a divorce. In August, police advised Vera to consider or obtain an order of protection.

A police social worker was also working with Vera and her daughters to provide referrals.

On seven of the 14 calls, all between July and September 2022, Andrei and Vera were separated either within the home or to another location.

Police, after responding to a call on Aug. 23, offered to take Vera to a hotel, but she declined. On Sept. 11, police drove Andrei to a motel.

On Oct. 24, a little more than a month before the killings, Andrei, complying with a court order, surrendered a firearm to police.

In releasing the reports, neither police nor the village offered a statement.