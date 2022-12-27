Officials release tattoo renderings in hopes of identifying dead woman found in Libertyville

This is an artist's rendering of one of the tattoos authorities found on the body of a woman whose remains have remained unidentified for over a month. courtesy of Lake County Coroner's Office

To enlist the public's aid in identifying a woman who died, authorities on Tuesday released more information about the remains found last month in Libertyville.

The woman's remains were found along the roadway on the 1800 block of Hollister Drive and in the woods nearby.

Since the remains were found on the morning of Nov. 20, several methods have been used to identify the woman, but all have failed so far, according to a statement from the Lake County coroner's office Tuesday.

Authorities enlisted the helped of an artist to re-create some of the tattoos on her body.

On her right shoulder and upper right arm, she had a design of two fish arranged in a yinyang. On her upper left arm, she had a floral design with a ribbon that might have contained the letters "CAT."

And she also had a tattoo on the back of her neck that authorities could not define and the artist couldn't re-create.

Authorities also said Wednesday the woman had dark brown and gray hair and had partial upper dentures.

Anyone with information on who the woman may be is encouraged to contact the Lake County coroner's office at (847) 377-2200 or the Libertyville Police Department at (847) 362-8310.