Gurnee man in murder case accused of punching brother until he stopped breathing

A Gurnee man who police said punched his brother until he stopped breathing on Christmas is behind bars on a first-degree murder charge.

A judge set bail for Kevin Nicholas Biron-Bomis, 50, at $5 million Tuesday, which means he would need to pay $500,000 to leave jail.

Gurnee police said Biron-Bomis and his brother, whose identity has not yet been released, got into an argument earlier on Saturday evening. After driving back to Biron-Bomis' Gurnee home, they argued again and Biron-Bomis punched his brother several times until he stopped breathing, according to a news release by Gurnee police Tuesday afternoon.

Gurnee police officers arrived at Biron-Bomis' house at around 1:50 a.m. Sunday and found Biron-Bomis' brother was unconscious and not breathing. The officers attempted life-saving efforts.

The Gurnee Fire Department rushed the man to Vista Medical Center in Waukegan, where he was later pronounced dead.

The case is being investigated by Gurnee police and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force. An autopsy is pending with the Lake County coroner's office.

Biron-Bomis is next due in court on Jan. 25.