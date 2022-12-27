Gambler arrested after cheating captured on Rivers Casino video

Before you try to pull a fast one at a suburban casino, remember what Robert DeNiro's character sagely said in the film "Casino": "The eye in the sky is watching us all."

That knowledge might have prevented the legal trouble Waukegan resident Christian Savitz now faces.

Des Plaines police on Tuesday said security cameras at Rivers Casino captured Savitz cheating at baccarat.

Savitz, 35, of the 1700 block of Ashley Lane in Waukegan, has been charged with felony theft by deception.

On Dec. 19, Savitz moved a losing bet to a winning section on the table while a dealer wasn't looking, police said. The maneuver was captured on security video.

Savitz collected $1,005 in chips, left the table, cashed in the chips and left the casino.

Savitz returned to Rivers on Friday and was recognized by security inside the building. He was escorted to a secure area and held for police.

Savitz subsequently admitted changing his bet, police said.