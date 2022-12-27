Familiar names to appear on Des Plaines' ballots in April

Nine candidates are running for four seats on the Des Plaines City Council. Daily Herald File Photo

Names from Des Plaines' political past are set to appear on ballots for aldermanic races in April.

Four of the city council's eight seats will be up for election, and all four contests will feature candidates who previously served in or ran for elected office.

Incumbents are running in three of the races, too.

In the 2nd Ward, incumbent Martin J. "Colt" Moylan is being challenged by Earl Wilson and newcomer Christopher Jensen.

Moylan, the son of former mayor and current state Rep. Marty Moylan, defeated Wilson for the council seat in 2019.

Wilson is a former member of the Des Plaines Public Library Board, whose members are appointed by the mayor. Wilson also unsuccessfully ran for Maine Township supervisor in 2021, losing to Karen Dimond.

The 2nd Ward covers part of Des Plaines' east side.

In the 4th Ward, incumbent Artur Zadrozny is being challenged by former Alderman Dick Sayad.

Sayad served on the council from 1997 to 2007 and again from 2011 to 2019, stepping down each time because of term limits.

Sayad unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2009, losing to Marty Moylan. Sayad filed to run for mayor last year but withdrew before the election.

Zadrozny won the 4th Ward seat in 2019.

The 4th Ward covers part of Des Plaines' west side.

The only race without an incumbent is in the 6th Ward, where former Alderman Mark Walsten and former Des Plaines School District 62 board member Brian Inzerello are facing off. Two-term incumbent Malcom Chester is unable to run again because of term limits.

Walsten served on the city council from 2007 to 2015. He unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2013, losing to Matthew Bogusz.

Inzerello was appointed to the District 62 board in 2016 and was elected to a 4-year term in 2017. He didn't seek reelection last year.

The 6th Ward is on Des Plaines' southeast side.

In the 8th Ward, former Alderman Michael Charewicz is challenging incumbent Shamoon Ebrahimi.

Ebrahimi was appointed to the post in June 2021, filling the vacancy created by Andrew Goczkowski's election as mayor.

Charewicz unsuccessfully ran for mayor last year. He previously served as the 8th Ward's alderman from 2011 to 2019, stepping down after his maximum two consecutive terms.

The 8th Ward is on Des Plaines' southwest side.

Goczkowski, whose seat isn't up until 2025, said the contests show Des Plaines residents are engaged politically "and willing to put their money where their mouth is."

The local consolidated election is April 4. Early voting begins Feb. 23.