Build a candy castle in Wheeling
Updated 12/27/2022 12:11 PM
Middle schoolers can make candy houses or other structures Wednesday in a free activity at the Indian Trails Public Library in Wheeling. The "Candy Architects" program will run from 2 to 3 p.m. at the library, 355 Schoenbeck Road. Materials will be provided. Registration isn't needed. For more information, call (847) 459-4100 ext. 316 or email kidzone@itpld.org.
