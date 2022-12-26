Thief hits slot players at Rivers Casino

A thief working inside Rivers Casino in Des Plaines stole money from three gamblers early Friday by cashing in credits at temporarily unattended slot machines, police said.

The thefts were reported about 4:20 a.m.

Each time, the thief cashed in the credits when the gambler briefly walked away from a slot machine.

One of the tickets was worth about $150, police said. Estimates weren't available for the other two.

The thefts were captured on casino surveillance video footage.

The only available description of the thief was a man wearing a black winter coat.