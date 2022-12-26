Melinda Bush exiting office early, leaving state Senate seat to fill for 9 days

Lake County Democratic leaders said Monday they will meet Jan. 2 to select a person to serve out the final nine days of state Sen. Melinda Bush's term because Bush has resigned her seat effective Saturday.

And because the district's borders were changed, the person they select can't be state Sen.-elect Mary Edly-Allen.

The Democratic leaders said they will meet at at Tacos El Norte in Gurnee to select the short-term replacement for the Grayslake senator.

State lawmakers are expected to meet in session for a few days in January before the new term begins, so the person selected by the committee will be expected to go to Springfield and vote.

Edly-Allen, of Libertyville, defeated Republican candidate Adam Solano 34,471 votes to 27,138 votes in November to represent Senate District 31.

"While I would be honored to apply for the vacancy left by Senator Bush's resignation, I am not able to apply because I do not live within the old boundaries of District 31," Edly-Allen said late Monday. "I'm looking forward to serving January 11."

To be considered for the short-term state senator position, applicants must be 18 or older and must have lived in the current borders of the 31st Senate District for a minimum of the last two years. Those interested must sent a resume and short statement with any relevant experience to statesenateappointment@gmail.com.

Those who apply are encouraged to attend the meeting at Tacos El Norte Monday night.

The three people who will decide who will fill the short vacancy are Lake County Democratic Chair Lauren Beth Gash, Warren Township Democratic Chair Jim Neel and Lake Villa Township Democratic Chair Kasia Kondracki.