Help check high-speed internet availability map
Updated 12/26/2022 12:22 PM
The Federal Communications Commission is asking residents to review a map of broadband services. The FCC has created a new National Broadband Map showing where high-speed internet service is -- and is not -- across the U.S. Visit broadbandmap.fcc.gov to search for your home or small business to see if your location and service availability are accurate. If the information is accurate, no action is needed. If you think the map is incorrect or incomplete, submit a challenge to the FCC to correct it. Visit fcc.gov/BroadbandData/consumers for more information.
Article Comments
