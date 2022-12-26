 

Frustration and baggage mount at Midway in post-Christmas Southwest Airlines chaos

  • Passengers search for their luggage among all that piled up at the baggage claim area at Midway International Airport on Monday.

    Passengers search for their luggage among all that piled up at the baggage claim area at Midway International Airport on Monday. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times

  • Travelers navigate Midway International Airport on Monday.

    Travelers navigate Midway International Airport on Monday. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times

By Nader Issa
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 12/26/2022 5:35 PM

Frustrated families spent hours in check-in lines and searching through a sea of baggage Monday at Chicago's Midway International Airport in a post-Christmas travel mess that saw thousands of Southwest Airlines flights canceled and delayed.

The airline suffered a "wide-scale disruption" in service that left thousands of customers stranded across the country and their suitcases in different cities as a winter storm upended holiday travel.

 

Some passengers said they were stuck for three or four hours in lines that spanned the entire length of Midway's upper-level departures concourse.

Midway reported 300 flight cancellations and 151 delays as of 3:45 p.m. O'Hare International Airport had 126 flights canceled and 769 delayed.

Southwest Airlines accounted for almost all the Midway disruptions, with 68% of its flights into or out of the airport canceled and another 17% delayed, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. Southwest had more O'Hare flights canceled than any other airline, too -- about 86% of its trips were called off there -- and made up 45% of all canceled flights within, into or out of the United States on Monday.

Passengers who had already battled through cancellations and delays were digging through the luggage upon arrival.

