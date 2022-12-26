East Dundee studying parking garage for downtown district

East Dundee trustees are working with a consultant to help develop plans for a potential parking garage in the downtown district.

Trustees approved a $21,500 contract with Gerald Heinz & Associates to draft a request for proposals for construction of a parking garage at Jackson and River streets. The East Dundee firm will help the village gather information related to construction costs to help determine how to best address parking needs in the village.

Currently, the village has 573 on-street parking spaces in the downtown district. A recent study found the village is short by about 259 spaces to accommodate downtown parking needs.

The village is negotiations to acquire the property at Jackson and River streets, according to a memo from Village Administrator Erika Storlie.

Storlie said she is optimistic the village will acquire the property in 2023.