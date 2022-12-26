'Dine Around Downtown Naperville with the Mayor' coming in February
Updated 12/26/2022 12:51 PM
The Downtown Naperville Alliance and NCTV-17 are hosting a "Dine Around Downtown Naperville with the Mayor" event in February.
Tickets for the event on Feb. 22 will cost $150 per person and be sold only in pairs. The price does not include tips.
Profits will benefit Naperville Community Television, an organization chosen by Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico.
Attendees will partake of a happy hour and appetizers at Elements at Water Street before visiting one of 10 participating restaurants for a three-course meal with drinks. Diners will throw a dart at a board to pop a balloon revealing their restaurant.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit DowntownNaperville.com and click on "events."
