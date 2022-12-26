'Much-needed support': Local projects are included in the $1.7 trillion federal spending package

Penguins and beluga whales are among the attractions at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium. The Shedd is set to receive nearly $600,000 in federal funds for environmental education. Courtesy of Shedd Aquarium

PADS Lake County will receive $4 million in federal funds to build a year-round shelter for homeless people. Daily Herald File Photo

The federal spending package includes $900,000 for a riverwalk gateway at Eagle Street in Naperville. Daily Herald File Photo

Millions of dollars for Chicago-area projects and programs are included in the $1.7 trillion spending package awaiting President Joe Biden's signature.

Libraries, homeless shelters, health care organizations and schools are just some of the beneficiaries of the legislation, approved by Congress last week funding federal agencies through September.

"The investments in this package address some of our nation's biggest challenges while providing much-needed support to Illinois," said U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, a Downers Grove Democrat serving Illinois' 6th District.

Descriptions of all the earmarks can be found at appropriations.house.gov/transparency, as well as on representatives' websites.

Here are some of the projects backed by local lawmakers.

3rd District

U.S. Rep. Marie Newman, a La Grange Democrat who leaves Congress Jan. 3, got more than $23.5 million for projects, including:

• $4 million for wastewater and water-supply infrastructure improvements in Glenview, Elmhurst and other Cook County communities.

• Roughly $2.9 million for Downers Grove-based Advocate Health Care.

•$1 million for Worry Free Community, a nonprofit health care organization based in Glendale Heights.

A full list of Newman's projects is at newman.house.gov/community-project-funding-overview.

5th District

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, a Chicago Democrat representing the largely suburban district, scored more than $16.5 million in earmarks, including:

• $1.5 million for facility upgrades at the Field Museum.

• Nearly $600,000 for environmental education at the Shedd Aquarium.

• About $1 million for science, technology, engineering and mathematics education programs at the Museum of Science and Industry.

"This funding will not only impact the organizations directly involved but will have a ripple effect on everyone living in the 5th district," Quigley said.

More information about the projects Quigley supported is at quigley.house.gov/community-project-funding.

6th District

Casten secured $15.8 million for projects, including:

• $1.5 million to extend water and sewer services to homes using wells and septic tanks in Hawthorn Woods.

• $250,000 to create mental health support programs for students and families in Glen Ellyn District 41.

• $750,000 for renovations at the Wheaton Public Library.

More information about the projects is at casten.house.gov.

8th District

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Schaumburg Democrat, secured more than $13.6 million for projects, including:

• Nearly $2.4 million to expand the Gail Borden Public Library District's South Elgin branch.

• $500,000 for an aviation maintenance program at Harper College in Palatine.

• $500,000 for the Elk Grove Village Police Department to fund addiction treatment through its Elk Grove Village Cares program.

More information is at krishnamoorthi.house.gov.

9th District

U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, an Evanston Democrat, announced more than $26.2 million for projects, including:

• $7 million to improve the intersection of Rand Road, Kensington Road and Route 83 in Mount Prospect.

• About $547,000 for mental health and recovery support services for refugee communities through Chicago-based RefugeeOne.

• $650,000 for a free mental health crisis program offered in-person and remotely by Turning Point Behavioral Health Care Center in Skokie.

More information is at schakowsky.house.gov.

10th District

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, a Highland Park Democrat, secured more than $52 million for local projects -- more than any other suburban lawmaker. His earmarks include:

• $1 million for a Wheeling Township District 21 health center.

• $750,000 for a gun violence prevention effort headed by the Lake County state's attorney's office.

• $4 million for Waukegan-based PADS Lake County to build a year-round shelter for homeless people.

• $1.2 million for Fox Lake to build a boardwalk in Lakefront Park.

More information is at schneider.house.gov.

11th District

U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, a Naperville Democrat, secured $25.8 million for projects, including:

• $900,000 for Naperville officials to create a Riverwalk gateway at Eagle Street.

• $3 million to build a new DuPage Township food pantry and resource center.

• $4 million for the Fox Valley Park District to engineer and build a bicycle and pedestrian bridge over the Fox River in Aurora.

More information is at foster.house.gov.

14th District

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, a Naperville Democrat, secured more than $20 million for local projects, including:

• $3 million to relocate the Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry and Clothes Closet.

• $666,366 for the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago to expand its Safe 'N Sound programs in Indian Prairie District 204 and Aurora West District 129.

More information about the projects is at underwood.house.gov.