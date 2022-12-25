 

Two Gold Star parents welcome 48 Navy recruits at Christian Liberty Academy for Christmas Day

Brian Hill
 
 
Updated 12/25/2022 5:20 PM

Forty-eight recruits from Naval Station Great Lakes were greeted with smiles, hugs and a parade line of flags Christmas Day at Christian Liberty Academy in Arlington Heights.

Gold Star parents Bob and Linda Stack facilitated the gathering for the 10th year.

 

The Navy recruits received a full day of food, fun, support, entertainment and phones to call home while at the Arlington Heights school.

Surrounded by sailors, Paige Burgess of Sunnyville, California, shared her time and some stories with the young men. Burgess' son is at the Naval Academy.

Seaman Morgan Bean of Texas smiled ear to ear as he described his experience at boot camp to Linda Stack before the short program started.

The Naval Station Great Lakes is the basic training site for all Navy sailors from across the nation. Recruits are usually 18- to 20-year-old men and women who are "sequestered" for eight weeks while they receive their training.

This is often the first Christmas that many of these young recruits will spend away from home and family. The tradition of hosting them was started by Bob Stack, a teacher at Christian Liberty, and his wife in honor of their son.

James Bray Stack of Arlington Heights was a child on Sept. 11, 2001, but he lost his life in the war that followed. Stack, 20, a lance corporal in the Marines, was killed Nov. 10, 2010, in Afghanistan.

The Navy's Adopt a Sailor Program gives them a day back in the civilian world with all the connections that we all take for granted. Adopt a Sailor invites area organizations to host these young people on Christmas and Thanksgiving.

