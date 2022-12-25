Rosemont man charged with threatening a Villa Park police officer

Bail was set at $75,000 for a Rosemont man accused of threatening a police officer outside a bar.

Ryan McGovern, 24, of the 6100 block of Ruby Street is charged with one count of threatening a public official, a felony, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

McGovern's brother, Aiden, 21, of the same address, has also been charged with one count of misdemeanor resisting or obstructing a police officer, accused of also being involved in the incident outside Demito's Saloon on Kenilworth Avenue in Villa Park.

On Dec. 24 at about 1:24 a.m., Villa Park police responded to a disturbance at Demito's. Upon their arrival officers made contact with Ryan and Aiden McGovern outside the establishment, the release said.

It is alleged that as officers spoke with the McGovern brothers, both brothers advanced toward the responding officers, yelling at them. Ryan McGovern told an officer, "I have an automatic weapon and I'm going to shoot you," according to the news release.

As an officer placed Ryan McGovern under arrest, he continued to act belligerently and said, "I pay for you. I'm gonna sue the (expletive) out of you," the release said.

"Regardless of the circumstances, threatening to shoot a police officer, as alleged against Ryan McGovern, is an extremely serious accusation and will not be tolerated in DuPage County," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said.

"The Villa Park Police Department will take any threat against its officers seriously," Villa Park Police Chief Michael Rivas said. "It is alleged these two individuals refused to leave the business and had every opportunity to do so."

Ryan's McGovern's next appears in court Jan. 23 for arraignment.