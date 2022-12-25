Naperville Park District, KidsMatter hosting job fair
Updated 12/25/2022 5:12 PM
The Naperville Park District and KidsMatter are co-hosting a job fair in January for area businesses.
The annual Community Job Fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Fort Hill Activity Center, located at 20 Fort Hill Drive. The free event is intended for anyone from high-school age to senior adults.
In addition to the opportunity to speak with hiring managers about specific jobs, attendees can have their resumes reviewed, participate in mock job interviews, receive information on financial literacy and visit with industry experts.
Area businesses interested in participating may contact Sherilyn Hebel at sherilyn@kidsmatter2us.org or call (630) 864-3960.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.