Elk Grove Village Library earns top honor

The Elk Grove Village Public Library earned a 5-star rating in the latest ranking of America's Star Libraries by Library Journal, a national publication.

Elk Grove was recognized in the $5 million to $9.9 million budget category. Scores and ratings are based on fiscal year 2020 data from the Institute of Museum and Library Services Public Library Survey. This year, 85 libraries received 5-star status out of 5,359 in the survey.

"It is immensely gratifying to have such support from the community and especially rewarding to be recognized for our productivity during the challenging times of the pandemic," Library Director Debra Nelson said in an announcement. "EGVPL's talented staff proved themselves nimble and creative by reconstructing service models to provide new ways to serve patrons."