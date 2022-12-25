East Dundee homeowners to pay more toward police pensions
Updated 12/25/2022 5:12 PM
East Dundee homeowners will be paying more in property taxes to the village next year to help fund police pensions.
Trustees recently approved a $725,241 levy, up about 5% from the $690,706 levied in 2021. The village does not levy to cover operational expenses but does levy to collect funds to cover the village's police pension obligations.
In a memo to village trustees, East Dundee Finance Director Brandiss Martin said the increase in the levy would equate to a $20 property tax bill increase for the average homeowner in East Dundee. She noted the village will still fall about $40,000 short of its recommended police pension fund contribution. She said the village can dip into reserves to make up the difference.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.