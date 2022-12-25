East Dundee homeowners to pay more toward police pensions

East Dundee homeowners will be paying more in property taxes to the village next year to help fund police pensions.

Trustees recently approved a $725,241 levy, up about 5% from the $690,706 levied in 2021. The village does not levy to cover operational expenses but does levy to collect funds to cover the village's police pension obligations.

In a memo to village trustees, East Dundee Finance Director Brandiss Martin said the increase in the levy would equate to a $20 property tax bill increase for the average homeowner in East Dundee. She noted the village will still fall about $40,000 short of its recommended police pension fund contribution. She said the village can dip into reserves to make up the difference.