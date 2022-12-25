Christmas Day fire displaces family in Deerfield

A Sunday afternoon fire spoiled Christmas for a Deerfield family.

The fire on the 1200 block of Greenwood Court left the home uninhabitable, according to the Deerfield-Bannockburn Fire Protection District.

But firefighters said there were no injuries, and the fire was quickly extinguished.

The family will not be able to return until work is done to fix the house, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Among the items that burned was a Christmas tree, but it is not clear whether that is where the fire started.

Firefighters were called to the tri-level house at around 3:48 p.m.

Assistance was provided by several fire departments.