 

Christian Liberty Academy hosts 48 sailors from Naval Station Great Lakes on Christmas Day

Updated 12/25/2022 2:07 PM

Forty-eight sailors from Naval Station Great Lakes were greeted with smiles, hugs and a parade line of flags Christmas day at Christian Liberty Academy in Arlington Heights.

For the 10th year organizers and Gold Star parents Bob and Linda Stack have facilitated the gathering.

 

Navy recruits received a full day of food, fun, support, entertainment and free phones to call home while at the Arlington Heights school.

Surrounded by sailors, Paige Burgess, who calls Sunnyville, California, home shared her time and some stories with the young men. Burgess' son is at the Naval Academy.

Seaman Morgan Bean of Texas smiled ear to ear as he described his experience at boot camp to Linda Stack before the short program started.

U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command at Great Lakes is the basic training site for all U.S. Navy sailors from across the nation.

Recruits are usually 18-20-year-old men and women who are "sequestered" for eight weeks while they receive their basic Navy training.

This is often the first Christmas that many of these young sailors will spend away from home and family. The tradition of hosting them was started by Bob Stack, a teacher at Christian Liberty, and his wife in honor of their son.

James Bray Stack of Arlington Heights was a child on Sept. 11, 2001, but he lost his life in the war that followed. Stack, 20, a lance corporal in the U.S. Marines, was killed Nov. 10, 2010, in Afghanistan.

The Navy's Adopt a Sailor Program gives them a day back in the civilian world with all the connections that we all take for granted. Adopt a Sailor invites area organizations to host these young people on Christmas and Thanksgiving.

