Suburban Skyview: Holiday lights begin to shine as day gives way to night

Sunlight gives way to darkness at twilight on the afternoon of a clear day last week at North School in Arlington Heights, and that's the best time to get a picture of the holiday lights that start to shine. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyher]ald.com

A bluish cast enveloped North School Park at in Arlington Heights just as the holiday lights and the Christmas tree began to shine at twilight last week.

The "blue hour," that period of time when sunlight gives way to darkness, is often a favorite time to photograph holiday lights and decorations. Though to the eye the lights may appear to be brightest at night, when photographed the shapes of the decorations they adorn are often lost in blackness. So twilight is a happy medium.

In this view, taken two days before the winter solstice, the truck and the trains and the trees can be seen easily, with a little help from the dusting of snow that fell the previous night.

• If you have suggestions for something you'd like to see our drone pilots photograph, email skyviewailyherald.com with your idea.