One dead, another wounded in Waukegan bar shooting

One man was killed and another was wounded early Saturday in a shooting at a Waukegan bar.

The violence occurred about 2:20 a.m. at Stretch's Sports Bar and Grill, 200 N. Green Bay Road.

A Zion man in his 20s was taken to Vista Medical Center in Waukegan but died of his injuries, police said. His identity wasn't immediately released.

The second shooting victim, a Waukegan man in his 20s, went to the hospital on his own and was expected to survive.

Police on Saturday morning were interviewing a person of interest. No charges had been filed.

Anyone with information can call police at (847) 360-9001.