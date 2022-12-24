One dead, another wounded in Waukegan bar shooting
Updated 12/24/2022 11:18 AM
One man was killed and another was wounded early Saturday in a shooting at a Waukegan bar.
The violence occurred about 2:20 a.m. at Stretch's Sports Bar and Grill, 200 N. Green Bay Road.
A Zion man in his 20s was taken to Vista Medical Center in Waukegan but died of his injuries, police said. His identity wasn't immediately released.
The second shooting victim, a Waukegan man in his 20s, went to the hospital on his own and was expected to survive.
Police on Saturday morning were interviewing a person of interest. No charges had been filed.
Anyone with information can call police at (847) 360-9001.
