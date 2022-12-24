'Angels and Shepherds' usher in Christmas Eve at St. James in Arlington Heights
Updated 12/24/2022 5:08 PM
Children, costumed to fit their parts, reenacted the Christmas story Saturday for Christmas Eve Mass at St. James in Arlington Heights.
The "Angels and Shepherds" Christmas Eve Mass was at 3:15 p.m. at the church's parish center.
