 

'Angels and Shepherds' usher in Christmas Eve at St. James in Arlington Heights

  • Ready to play one of the three wise men, Gabe Novick, 8, talks with other cast members before the St. James Catholic Church "Angels and Shepherds" Christmas Eve Mass with children reenacting the Christmas story on Saturday in Arlington Heights.

      Ready to play one of the three wise men, Gabe Novick, 8, talks with other cast members before the St. James Catholic Church "Angels and Shepherds" Christmas Eve Mass with children reenacting the Christmas story on Saturday in Arlington Heights. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Angels line a hallway before the start of the St. James Catholic Church "Angels and Shepherds" Christmas Eve Mass with children reenacting the Christmas story on Saturday in Arlington Heights.

      Angels line a hallway before the start of the St. James Catholic Church "Angels and Shepherds" Christmas Eve Mass with children reenacting the Christmas story on Saturday in Arlington Heights. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 12/24/2022 5:08 PM

Children, costumed to fit their parts, reenacted the Christmas story Saturday for Christmas Eve Mass at St. James in Arlington Heights.

The "Angels and Shepherds" Christmas Eve Mass was at 3:15 p.m. at the church's parish center.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 