Illinois COVID-19 cases and deaths largely stagnant, hospitalizations grow

President Biden recently announced the restart of a program that delivers free COVID-19 test kits to homes through the U.S. Postal Service to help keep on top of a winter surge in cases. Associated Press File Photo/January 2022

The seven-day average this week for new COVID-19 cases and deaths this week is essentially the same as it was a week ago.

That's according to data released today by the Illinois Department of Public Health that shows the state was averaging 3,399 new cases a day this week, up slightly from 3,333 a week ago. The state also averaged 12 COVID-19 deaths a day this week, the same rate as a week ago.

Hospitalizations from the respiratory disease have increased once again statewide this week.

Hospitals across the state were treating an average of 1,743 COVID-19 patients each day over the past week.

Last week, the daily average for COVID-19 patients was 1,636. That's 107 more patients a day, or a 6.5% increase.

Currently, there are 1,814 patients being treat for the virus at hospitals statewide.

COVID-19 hospitalizations crossed the 1,800-patient threshold earlier in the week for the first time since mid-February of this year.

A year ago at this time, IDPH reported 4,271 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized statewide.

Of those hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 184 are in ICU beds. However, there are fewer COVID-19 patients in ICU beds than a week ago at this time, IDPH records show.

IDPH officials also reported 82 more COVID-19 deaths last week, bringing the state's confirmed death toll from the virus to 35,714. Another 4,896 are suspected to be a result of COVID-19 as well.

Another 23,793 new cases were reported over the past week as well, IDPH officials said.

IDPH officials also announced changes to new case and death reporting beginning next year. The state health agency will only report new cases and deaths on a weekly basis starting in 2023. That will match how the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention handles the same data.

IDPH officials said the "weekly reporting will provide the public with a more accurate picture of COVID-19 trends across the state over time by tracking cases and deaths by the week they arise, rather than the date they are reported, which may be days or weeks later."

White House officials last week restarted a program that ships free COVID-19 home test kits via the U.S. Postal Service. Visit COVIDTests.gov to request the free tests shipped to your home.

IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra called access to testing "an important protective step" to reduce to the spread of the virus, along with thorough hand washing, masking in crowded indoor settings and vaccinations.

According to the CDC, 18.2% of all Illinois residents 5 and older have received a dose of the most recent COVID-19 vaccine booster that specifically targets the currently predominant strains of the virus. Only 15 states are reporting a higher percentage of their population boosted, CDC records show.