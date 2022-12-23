Elgin man sentenced to 8 years in prison for child pornography

An Elgin man will spend time in prison after pleading guilty to reproducing child pornography.

Patrick K. Shanahan, 35, of the 200 block of South State Street, entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to eight years in prison as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Kane County prosecutors say Shanahan disseminated a video recording on or about Aug. 16, 2020, that showed a child younger than 13 being sexually abused.

"This is not a victimless crime," Kane County Assistant State's Attorney Matthew Rodgers said. "Every time someone sees this video recording or shares this recording, the child depicted in it is victimized. I hope that people who view or share child sex abuse material begin to realize what they risk and who they harm when they download or upload this stuff."

Shanahan is eligible for day-for-day sentencing, authorities said. He will receive credit for the 278 days he spent in the Kane County jail, where he was held on $200,000 bail while the case was pending. In addition to the prison term, Shanahan must register for life as a sexual offender.