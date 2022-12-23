Des Plaines library to stay closed through Monday
Updated 12/23/2022 9:55 AM
The Des Plaines Public Library will be closed through Monday because of the extremely cold weather and the holiday, officials announced.
The library, at 1501 Ellinwood St., will reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Library card holders can stream movies and music and get digital books at dppl.org.
