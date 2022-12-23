Banner design competition in Round Lake

The village of Round Lake is hosting its first banner design competition.

All artists who live or work in Round Lake are invited to create an 18-inch by 36-inch banner that will be displayed in the downtown area. Up to four winners will have their designs featured for a year.

Submittals should be complete banner designs, including appropriate text and images. Unique, original designs that reflect Round Lake are wanted. Any media format is accepted, must be the applicant's own artwork, and fit within the template. The deadline is Jan. 30. Winners will be notified in March. Work will be displayed at the end of May. Prizes will be awarded to those selected.

Visit roundlakeil.gov. Submit applications to eskarbalus@roundlakeil.gov.