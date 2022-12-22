Worker dies in industrial accident at Gurnee pizza factory

A 29-year-old Waukegan woman suffered fatal injuries early Thursday while working at Miracapo Pizza Co.'s Gurnee factory, officials said.

Leily Lopez-Hernandez died of sharp-force and crushing injuries, according to an autopsy performed by the Lake County coroner's office.

Authorities said Lopez-Hernandez was cleaning an area on the production floor at 1:04 a.m. when she was injured. Chief Deputy Coroner Steve Newton said fire officials determined Lopez-Hernandez died at the scene.

Miracapo Pizza Co. did not immediately return calls for comment Thursday. The Elk Grove Village-based company has made just over 1 billion pizzas over the last 10 years, mostly for store brands, according to its website.

The circumstances of Lopez-Hernandez's death are being investigated by Gurnee police and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.