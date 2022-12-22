 

Worker dies in industrial accident at Gurnee pizza factory

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 
Updated 12/22/2022 4:44 PM

A 29-year-old Waukegan woman suffered fatal injuries early Thursday while working at Miracapo Pizza Co.'s Gurnee factory, officials said.

Leily Lopez-Hernandez died of sharp-force and crushing injuries, according to an autopsy performed by the Lake County coroner's office.

 

Authorities said Lopez-Hernandez was cleaning an area on the production floor at 1:04 a.m. when she was injured. Chief Deputy Coroner Steve Newton said fire officials determined Lopez-Hernandez died at the scene.

Miracapo Pizza Co. did not immediately return calls for comment Thursday. The Elk Grove Village-based company has made just over 1 billion pizzas over the last 10 years, mostly for store brands, according to its website.

The circumstances of Lopez-Hernandez's death are being investigated by Gurnee police and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 