Two semi drivers seriously hurt in I-94 crash

Two people were seriously injured in a collision involving two semi-trucks and a passenger vehicle on Interstate 94 near Route 21 in Gurnee Thursday afternoon.

Battalion Chief David Douglass said the Gurnee Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at approximately 2:26 p.m. after a passenger vehicle and the first semi-truck got into a minor accident and pulled to the side of the expressway, Douglass said.

The second truck, which was not involved in the initial accident, veered off the road and struck both of the vehicles that had pulled over and then crashed into the concrete median, resulting in heavy damage to the truck, Douglass said.

The driver of the second truck was trapped inside the vehicle for about 15 minutes until responders managed to free him from the damaged vehicle.

Both semi-drivers suffered critical injuries and were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Douglass said.