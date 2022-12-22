'This is a historic day': Vernon Township mental health board holds first meeting

Vernon Township's new community mental health board held its first meeting Wednesday, laying the foundation for its mission to support community-based agencies that assist residents with mental health, substance use and developmental issues.

Members of the 708 board -- named after the Illinois House resolution that allows such panels -- were appointed by the township board, which also will set its tax levy and approve its grants. Township voters in November backed a referendum to create the board and establish a new tax to fund it.

The board's chair is Akrom Hossain, senior director of health care management with Blue Cross and Blue Shield. Other members include: Buffalo Grove village Trustee Joanne Johnson; Vernon Township Trustee Sheila Sebor; Carolyn Lewis, a school social worker at Aptakisic Junior High School in Buffalo Grove; Noelle Moore, who has spent her career in nonprofit fundraising and program development; and Sally Thoren, a practice manager for a health care clinic in Waukegan.

One of the board's first actions was to appoint Stevenson High School junior Kashyap Rajesh as a youth adviser. Rajesh is a member of Stevenson's Catalyst Club, which campaigned for the referendum.

"It's so important that we have youth voices represented on this board. This issue transcends just adults. It's also about youth," Rajesh said.

Other supporters, including state Rep. Daniel Didech and state Sen. Adriane Johnson, attended the inaugural meeting.

"What you're doing is very important -- not just because you're going to have an opportunity to help a lot of people in our community who need help, but also surrounding communities are watching us to see what we do here in Vernon Township," Didech said.

He and Johnson helped pass legislation in Springfield that gave Vernon Township the flexibility to see a lower tax levy than previously required for the creation of a 708 board.

"This is a historic day," Johnson added.