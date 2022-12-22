Man dies in Aurora crash
Updated 12/22/2022 1:37 PM
A man died Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash in Aurora, police reported Thursday.
The crash happened at 11:23 a.m. at Indian Trail and Almond Drive. An SUV had hit a fire hydrant and a utility pole. The driver, 69-year-old Vincente Barrera of Aurora, was unconscious.
He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police don't know if the driver suffered a medical event before the crash, according to a news release.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.