Man dies in Aurora crash

A man died Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash in Aurora, police reported Thursday.

The crash happened at 11:23 a.m. at Indian Trail and Almond Drive. An SUV had hit a fire hydrant and a utility pole. The driver, 69-year-old Vincente Barrera of Aurora, was unconscious.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police don't know if the driver suffered a medical event before the crash, according to a news release.