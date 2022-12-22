Flight cancellations mount at Chicago airports as winter storm hits

A traveler checks his cellphone Thursday at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. Associated Press

Hundreds of flights were canceled Thursday at O'Hare and Midway airports and suburban courthouses, libraries and other government facilities closed early, as a severe winter storm brought snow, frigid temperatures and blizzard-like conditions to the region.

According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, more than 500 flights were canceled at O'Hare International Airport while 200+ flights were called off at Midway.

By 6 p.m., O'Hare had registered 1.1 inches of snowfall. The western and southern weather stations were showing more snow, though. At the weather service's Romeoville office, 2.3 inches had fallen. Midway registered 1.6 inches, while Rockford was reporting 1.5 inches.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White closed all driver's license facilities until Tuesday, Dec. 27.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for the entire area until 6 a.m. Saturday, as forecasters predict subzero low temperatures and dangerous wind chills as low as -40 degrees.

Daytime temperatures aren't expected to reach double digits again until Monday.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Romeoville are urging everyone to avoid unnecessary travel and forecasting periods of "whiteout" conditions from blowing snow throughout the area through Friday night, with winds gusting up to 55 mph. Roads oriented north-south are more susceptible to dangerous conditions from blowing snow.

Areas closest to Lake Michigan could see up to 6 inches of snow by the time the weather system leaves the area, forecasts suggest.

Metra is operating on a reduced schedule Friday, and Pace told riders to be cautious and "prepare for possible delays until roads are clear."

Amtrak has suspended service on some trains through Sunday on multiple Midwest and cross-country routes, The Washington Post reported. Service is canceled on long-distance routes that originate or end in Chicago, including the Empire Builder, the Cardinal, the Capitol Limited, the Southwest Chief and the Lake Shore Limited.

A number of suburbs have opened warming centers.

In Aurora, on a Facebook Live broadcast, city officials gave winter-safety tips, explained winter street-parking rules and discussed how residents can help each other.

"Today the message is clear and direct: Be ready. Be prepared. Be extra cautious. Be of assistance. And be safe," Mayor Richard Irvin said.

The city's senior-services director said Operation Senior Shovel, which removes snow at the homes of elderly and disabled people, still needs volunteers. Katrina Boatright urged churches, civic clubs and sports teams to sign up as "Snow Angels."

People who want to help, but don't or can't shovel snow, can donate $360 to sponsor a house, she said. That will pay for six snow clearings this season, done by a private contractor. For more information, visit aurora-il.org.

The city on Tuesday opened its emergency warming center, at the Aurora Transportation Center on Broadway. It is open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Batavia is also using the Schielke Government Center, 100 N. Island Ave., as an overnight shelter.

Mount Prospect Police Headquarters, 911 Kensington Road, will be open 24 hours as a heating center through the weekend for anyone in need, officials said Thursday.