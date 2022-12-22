Flight cancellations mount at Chicago airports ahead of winter storm, DMVs close early

A large number of flights have already been canceled at Chicago's two major airports over the past 24 hours in anticipation of a severe winter storm expected to hit the area today. Associated Press File Photo/December 2010

Hundreds of flights have already been canceled at O'Hare and Midway airports, and more cancellations are expected throughout the day, as the area braces for a severe winter storm expected to bring blizzard-like conditions.

According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, more than 500 flights have been canceled at O'Hare International Airport over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, another 200-plus flights have been canceled during the same time at Midway Airport.

A winter storm warning has been issued for the entire suburban Chicago area until 6 a.m. Saturday.

As a precautionary measure, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is closing all driver's license facilities at 1 p.m. today; they will reopen Dec. 27.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Romeoville are urging all to avoid unnecessary travel and forecasting periods of "whiteout" conditions from blowing snow throughout the area beginning today through Friday night, with winds gusting up to 55 mph. Roads oriented north-south are more susceptible to dangerous conditions from blowing snow.

The storm is also bringing frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chills that could reach -40 later tonight through Friday morning. Daytime temperatures aren't expected to reach double digits again until Monday.

Some areas closest to Lake Michigan could see up to six inches of snow by the time the weather system leaves the area, forecasts suggest. The majority of the suburbs should start seeing snowfall around noon.

Public transit agencies have reduced rides ahead of the storm and many suburban courts have canceled hearings. Many towns have opened warming centers as well.