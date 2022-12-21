Walker named next Algonquin chief of police

Dennis Walker was named the new Algonquin chief of police, the village announced Wednesday.

Walker was chosen to lead the department following an internal posting and interviews for the role, Village President Debby Sosine said.

Walker, 48, will take over as top cop on Jan. 3.

He replaces John Bucci, chief of police since December 2014, who was appointed as undersheriff of the McHenry County sheriff's office. Bucci's last day with the Algonquin department is Dec. 27.

"We are thrilled to have Dennis Walker as our new chief and are confident in his ability to lead the Algonquin Police Department," Sosine said in a statement.

"He has a strong track record of building relationships with our community and promoting fair and just policing practices. We are excited about what his leadership means to the community," she added.

A 25-year veteran of the department, Walker was deputy chief of operations before being named chief.

Village Manager Tim Schloneger interviewed in-house candidates for the role, Sosine said in an interview.

Schloneger, Sosine added, "felt we could do (a search) in-house and find a candidate for the police chief. He posted it in-house and did the interview process and made the selection."

Walker has worked his entire law enforcement career in the Algonquin Police Department, beginning as a patrol officer, according to a news release from the village

A graduate of Western Illinois University and the Illinois Police Training Institute, Walker represented the Algonquin Police Department as a student in the top two U.S. law enforcement academies: Northwestern's School of Staff and Command and the Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Academy.

In his new role as chief, Walker will oversee the day-to-day operations of the department.

"I am honored to have been selected as the new chief of police for the Algonquin Police Department," Walker said in a statement, adding that he looked forward to leading the "dedicated men and women of the department and working to build upon on our strong partnerships with the community."