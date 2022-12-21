To our readers: Storm, cold could delay Friday delivery

Daily Herald delivery trucks and then our newspaper carriers could have a tough time getting around during the storm Thursday night and Friday morning, but they'll be working to get your copies of the Daily Herald to you, even if they don't make their normal delivery times. daily herald file photo, 2011

Delivering the news has two meanings: The first being reporting, writing stories, shooting and selecting photos, and assembling it all in an attractive package; the second being printing it, putting it on trucks and getting bundles to carriers who eventually drive it to your home.

The former I'm confident we can handle. The timing of the latter depends on how much Mother Nature throws at us.

The National Weather Service predicts for Thursday night at least 3 to 5 inches of snow and blizzard-like conditions. Add to that frigid temperatures -- with the wind chill as low as 35 below zero -- the kind of weather that sometimes prevents carriers' cars from starting.

What I'm saying is delivery crews might have some difficulty getting you your printed newspaper at the normal time. I beg your patience.

If you don't see your paper on your driveway or porch when you usually do on Friday, a call to customer service is not needed at that point. We already know deliveries might be delayed.

We'll make every effort to get it to you ... eventually.

Meanwhile, we've created the newspapers electronically, and you are welcome to read the full e-edition. You can click on it in the upper right corner of dailyherald.com to open it up.

If the forecast comes true, we will take down the paywall for the day to remove any impediments to your enjoying the e-edition.

Bundle up and enjoy the holidays.

Jim Baumann, Executive Editor