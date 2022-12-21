Metra reduces trains Friday with storm coming; state police advise curtailing trips

A Metra train kicks up snow as it passes through Roselle. The commuter railroad will operate a reduced schedule Friday with rough weather expected. Daily Herald File Photo

With a potential blizzard approaching and many commuters on holiday, Metra is reducing service Friday on most of its lines, including the popular BNSF and Union Pacific routes.

High winds, snow and arctic temperatures are forecast for Thursday through early morning Saturday.

The commuter railroad will offer a regular schedule Thursday, although passengers are advised to keep an eye on the weather for changes depending on the severity of the storm.

"Metra employees will be out throughout the holiday period to clear snow and address any issues that arise due to the storm," officials said in a statement.

"However, Metra riders are advised to allow extra travel time Thursday evening and all-day Friday due to weather conditions."

For most commuter lines, trains will follow a Saturday schedule on Friday. For details, go to metra.com/alternate-schedules.

Meanwhile, Illinois State Police, Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Tollway authorities all urged residents to postpone unnecessary trips amid the storm.

The mix of snow, wind gusts and low temperatures will create a nasty brew of slippery roads and low visibility, experts said.

"The safest option always is to stay at home," IDOT Secretary Omer Osman said in a statement.

If you have to travel, here's some tips.

• Have your cellphone fully charged.

• Don't leave without at least half a tank of gas.

• Keep tires property inflated.

• Be aware of your location and mileposts. For roadside help, dial *999.

• Dress for the weather with gloves and boots. Bring blankets, water, a working flashlight and road flares.