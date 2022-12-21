Meteorologists lower snowfall forecasts ahead of pending winter storm

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Romeoville say they expect 3 to 5 inches of snow to fall throughout the area from a winter storm system that is expected to bring blizzard-like conditions and frigid temperatures to the area starting Thursday afternoon.

The higher snowfall amounts are expected closest to Lake Michigan and include all of Cook, DuPage and Will counties, while portions of Kane and Lake County could also see higher snow totals than some western counties.

Meanwhile, high winds and low temperatures could result in wind chills as low as -35 as early as Friday morning. The arctic temperatures are expected to remain in the area through Christmas, with highs only in the single digits Friday through Sunday.

Drifting snow caused by high winds gusting up to 55 mph could make travel difficult Thursday evening into Friday, forecasters warn.

By Monday, temperatures will climb to the upper teens and continue to climb into the 40s later in the week, according to meteorologists.