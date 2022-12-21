Look: 2022 Daily Herald Holiday Lights contest photo gallery
Posted12/21/2022 1:00 AM
Adam Barr is the 2022 Daily Herald Holiday Lights Grand Prize winner. His home is at 571 Valmont Lane in Volo. The decorations range from a moving reindeer on the peak of the house to lighted evergreen arches over the sidewalk to a vintage Santa and reindeer blow mold flying over the driveway.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Martin Maude is the 2022 Daily Herald Holiday House Northwest Suburbs Editor's Choice winner because of his yard filled with 69 blow mold decorations at 939 E. Bissell Street in Palatine. He poses with his son Ryan, 19, and says the entire family, including wife Marita, daughter McKenzie and triplet boys Kieran, Emmett and Ryan all help to put the display up. They spend a week doing it.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Martin Maude collects many of his blow mold characters from the curb when he sees people throwing them out. He is the 2022 Daily Herald Holiday House Northwest Suburbs Editor's Choice winner because of his yard filled with 69 blow mold decorations at 939 E. Bissell Street in Palatine.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Martin Maude said his friends and neighbors always secretly add decorations to his yard. Last year they added a 20-foot tall inflatable snowman. He is the 2022 Daily Herald Holiday House Northwest Suburbs Editor's Choice winner because of his yard filled with 69 blow mold decorations at 939 E. Bissell Street in Palatine.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Martin Maude is the 2022 Daily Herald Holiday House Northwest Suburbs Editor's Choice winner because of his yard filled with 69 blow mold decorations at 939 E. Bissell Street in Palatine. He said he also has some lighted decorations in the backyard just for his family to enjoy.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Nick Roth is the 2022 Daily Herald Holiday Lights Editor's Choice winner for the Fox Valley. His home is at 4098 Canfield Circle, Elgin. The Roth family, from left, Gavyn, 13, Jaycob, 11, Patty, Nick and Ayden, 16, pose under a vintage Santa and reindeer blow mold set in the backyard.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Nick Roth is the 2022 Daily Herald Holiday Lights Editor's Choice winner for the Fox Valley. His home is at 4098 Canfield Circle, Elgin. He has a blow mold nativity in the front yard that is about 30 years old and is rewired with RGB pixel lights, like the rest of the front of the house.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Nick Roth is the 2022 Daily Herald Holiday Lights Editor's Choice winner for the Fox Valley. His home is at 4098 Canfield Circle, Elgin. The Roth family, from left, Gavyn, 13, Jaycob, 11, Patty, Nick and Ayden, 16, pose in front of the house where 12,600 RGB pixels constantly change color and move.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Patrick Fitzgibbons is the 2022 Daily Herald Holiday Lights Editor's Choice winner for Lake County. His home is at 25910 N. Tahoe Court in Mundelein. There are several large trees, all decorated in different colors, that change with the rhythm of music when viewers tune to 88.7 FM.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Patrick Fitzgibbons is the 2022 Daily Herald Holiday Lights Editor's Choice winner for Lake County. He poses in the driveway with his son Patrick, 12, at 25910 N. Tahoe Court in Mundelein. His home is awash with 55,000 lights that dance to the rhythm of music at 88.7 FM.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Courtesy Ginger GiralomoGinger Giralamo has a live Santa and Mrs. Claus in her display on some evenings.
