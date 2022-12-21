Look: 2022 Daily Herald Holiday Lights contest photo gallery

John Starks | Staff Photographer

Martin Maude is the 2022 Daily Herald Holiday House Northwest Suburbs Editor's Choice winner because of his yard filled with 69 blow mold decorations at 939 E. Bissell Street in Palatine. He poses with his son Ryan, 19, and says the entire family, including wife Marita, daughter McKenzie and triplet boys Kieran, Emmett and Ryan all help to put the display up. They spend a week doing it.