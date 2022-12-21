How to check on road conditions statewide

The Illinois Department of Transportation is urging the public to check GettingAroundIllinois.com for road conditions and 24/7 travel information before heading out.

The continually updated site has information on road conditions throughout the state and is optimized for smartphones.

Visitors can identify and zoom in on a location, travel route or destination on a state map. Road conditions are recorded by plow drivers out in the field and relayed through a cloud-based system to provide a general overview on IDOT-maintained highways.

The site also features a color scheme of pinks and blues to differentiate from the red, yellow and green of traffic congestion reporting.