How to check on road conditions statewide
Updated 12/21/2022 12:03 PM
The Illinois Department of Transportation is urging the public to check GettingAroundIllinois.com for road conditions and 24/7 travel information before heading out.
The continually updated site has information on road conditions throughout the state and is optimized for smartphones.
Visitors can identify and zoom in on a location, travel route or destination on a state map. Road conditions are recorded by plow drivers out in the field and relayed through a cloud-based system to provide a general overview on IDOT-maintained highways.
The site also features a color scheme of pinks and blues to differentiate from the red, yellow and green of traffic congestion reporting.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.