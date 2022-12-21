 

First-grade students at Libertyville school continue gingerbread house tradition

  • Reese Pecaro, 6, is happy to see her mom, Kelly, who was volunteering Wednesday to help the first graders make gingerbread houses at Butterfield School in Libertyville.

  • Six-year-old Elliott Malekadeli samples some of her supplies as her mom, Erin, helps her make a gingerbread house Wednesday at Butterfield School in Libertyville.

  • First graders make gingerbread houses with the help of parent volunteers Wednesday at Butterfield School in Libertyville.

  • Bill Hansson helps his son Jake, 7, make a gingerbread house Wednesday at Butterfield School in Libertyville.

  • First graders make gingerbread houses with the help of parent volunteers Wednesday at Butterfield School in Libertyville.

  • One of the gingerbread houses that the first graders made Wednesday with the help of parent volunteers at Butterfield School in Libertyville.

Brian Hill
 
 
Updated 12/21/2022 4:44 PM

First-grade students at Butterfield School in Libertyville teamed up with parent volunteers Wednesday to continue the school's eight-year tradition of making gingerbread houses.

Ninety children took over the school's cafeteria to carefully paste graham crackers on the sides of milk cartons with frosting, then adorn their creations with gum drops and other candy.

 

Reese Pecaro, 6, was excited to see that her mom, Kelly, was able to volunteer and take part in the Butterfield tradition.

Many of the students, including Elliott Malekadeli, 6, sampled the candy and frosting as they completed their gingerbread houses.

