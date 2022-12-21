First-grade students at Libertyville school continue gingerbread house tradition

First-grade students at Butterfield School in Libertyville teamed up with parent volunteers Wednesday to continue the school's eight-year tradition of making gingerbread houses.

Ninety children took over the school's cafeteria to carefully paste graham crackers on the sides of milk cartons with frosting, then adorn their creations with gum drops and other candy.

Reese Pecaro, 6, was excited to see that her mom, Kelly, was able to volunteer and take part in the Butterfield tradition.

Many of the students, including Elliott Malekadeli, 6, sampled the candy and frosting as they completed their gingerbread houses.