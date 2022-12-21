 

Elgin man charged with murdering his brother

 
Updated 12/21/2022 12:33 PM

An Elgin man is facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of his brother.

Juan F. Hernandez, 44, of the 700 block of Preston Avenue, appeared at a bail hearing Wednesday morning in Kane County Circuit Court, according to court records.

 

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, armed violence, and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Hernandez is accused of killing 33-year-old Gerardo Hernandez, of the same residence. Gerardo Hernandez died of stab and cut wounds, according to the Kane County coroner.

Police responded at 6:59 a.m. Sunday to Summit Street and Hiawatha Drive to check on the well-being of a person. They arrested Hernandez on outstanding, unrelated warrants. And when officers went to his house, they found Gerardo Hernandez's body.

A Kane County judge set bail Wednesday at $1 million. Hernandez would need to post $100,000 to be free while his case is pending.

