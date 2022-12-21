Bond set for three accused of stealing coats from Elmhurst Kohl's

Three people have been accused of stealing about $343.50 worth of merchandise from the Kohl's store in Elmhurst, officials said Wednesday.

Trinetta Wells, 52, and Sylvester Wells, 50, both of Chicago, and Darryl Foster, 56, of Wheaton, all are charged with one count each of burglary and retail theft; Trinetta Wells also is charged with one count of possession of a another's debit card and Foster faces an additional count unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

The three suspects are accused of going into the store and taking one coat each then leaving without paying, the release stated.

Elmhurst police responded to the theft report about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Kohl's, 303 S. Route 83. While investigating, officers were alerted to a car matching the description of the vehicle possibly involved in the theft traveling on I-290 in Des Plaines, according to the release.

With the assistance of a Chicago Police Department helicopter, officers located the vehicle on I-290 at Cicero and followed the suspects until they exited the expressway at Independence Boulevard, where they were taken into custody without incident.

Bond was set Wednesday morning at $40,000 for Sylvester Wells, $20,000 for Trinetta Wells and $10,000 for Foster. Each would have to post 10% to be released while their cases are pending.

The next court appearance for all three defendants is scheduled for Jan. 18.