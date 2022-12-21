Bail set at $1 million for Elgin man charged with brother's murder
Updated 12/21/2022 6:08 PM
Bail has been set at $1 million for an Elgin man accused of killing his brother, officials said Wednesday.
Prosecutors say that Juan Hernandez, 44, stabbed his brother Gerardo, 33, several times on or around Dec. 17 at the home they shared, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office.
Hernandez has been charged with first-degree murder, armed violence and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, the release stated.
Hernandez's bail was set Wednesday; he would have to post 10% -- $100,000 -- to be released while his case is pending.
His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 5.
