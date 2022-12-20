Overnight warming center open in Aurora

The city of Aurora will give people in need a safe place to stay warm during the coming week.

Starting Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Aurora Transportation Center, 233 N. Broadway, will serve as an overnight temporary warming center each night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the morning of Dec. 27.

Staff and security guards will remain on-site at all times.

Officials said the overnight warming center is activated based on temperature thresholds.