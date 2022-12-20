O'Hare, Midway get ready for snow, 2.9 million passengers over holiday

It could be busy Thursday and Friday for snow crews at O'Hare International Airport, as a winter storm could hit the region just as holiday travel volumes hit their peak. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File

Passengers check in for departing flights at O'Hare International Airport's Terminal 1. About 2.9 million passengers are expected over the holidays at O'Hare and Midway International Airport. Daily Herald File Photo

The Chicago Department of Aviation is gearing up for a potential winter storm that's expected to start Thursday, also the busiest day of the season at O'Hare International Airport.

"In partnership with the Federal Aviation Administration and the airlines, the CDA is prepared to maintain operations and keep passengers safe," the city said in a statement.

Forecasters are predicting arctic temperatures mixing with heavy snow Thursday through Friday in the region, and authorities are advising drivers to take the weather into account when planning trips.

The CDA expects about 2.9 million travelers at O'Hare and Midway International Airport between Wednesday and Monday, Jan. 2.

Midway's heaviest day will be Tuesday, Dec. 27, with a 26% spike in passengers over the this holiday season compared to 2021. O'Hare will see a 4.7% passenger increase over last year.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration is advising passengers to get to the airport in plenty of time in case of long lines at security checkpoints.

"As always, our highest priority is to create a safe, secure and efficient airport environment for our travelers and employees alike," CDA Commissioner Jamie Rhee said in a statement.

More than 700 workers are poised to hit the snowplows and deploy the de-icer, the CDA said.

On the Illinois tollways, analysts anticipate Wednesday and Thursday will see the most traffic, with about 1.7 million vehicles, compared to the average 1.5 million daily.

Drivers who need roadside assistance can call *999 for help from tollway maintenance crews or Illinois State Police.

Meanwhile, the sweet spot for fuel prices continues, AAA said. Nationwide, gas is averaging $3.12 for a gallon of regular compared to about $3.25 a week ago.

Statewide, drivers are paying $3.28 a gallon on average, and the Chicago metro area average is $3.39.